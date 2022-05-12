Thai Minister shares techniques to achieve educational resilience at APEC SOM2 in Bangkok

Thailand’s Education Minister joined the APEC Second Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM2) and related meetings at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok, to discuss issues on the topic “Quality Education for Sustainable Development.” This is one of the key topics raised by the APEC Human Resources Development Working Group.



Minister of Education Treenuch Thienthong shared her vision on the impact of COVID-19 on education and how to ensure a strong resilience at the 39th Education Network Meeting (EDNET). Not only she was able to share how Thailand's education is rebounding from the pandemic, but she was also able to take away some solid and valuable information Thailand could use to improve educational resilience.







From 9 to 12 May 2022, APEC delegates and experts related to education, capacity building, and labor market policy are participating in a series of meetings organized by the APEC Human Resources Development Working Group, under the theme "Shaping Smart Citizens with Digitalization and Eco-Friendly Awareness", which was proposed by Thailand to support the APEC 2022's theme of "Open. Connect. Balance." (NNT)


































