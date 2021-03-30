Thailand to take care of Myanmar refugees

Thailand would take care of Myammar refugees on the humanitarian basis and Thai military representatives’ presence on the Armed Forces Day of Myanmar was a military affair, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.



On the arrivals of Myanmar refugees, the prime minister said that the Thai government actually did not want them to flee to the Thai soil but would, however, provide them with humanitarian aid.







Gen Prayut said that he did not want to state clearly that Thailand would set up a refugee camp for Myanmar people although security authorities prepared potential areas to receive Myanmar refugees and were monitoring their number.







In response to Thai military representatives’ participation in an event celebrating Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day, the prime minister said the military needed to maintain its channel to follow up situations in Myanmar and the presence was a military affair.

The government was well aware of violence in Myanmar and no parties were backing any use of force against people, Gen Prayut said.

The government was taking careful action on the issue as trade between Thailand and Myanmar continued and was necessary for the life of local people, the prime minister said. (TNA)













