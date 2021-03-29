Thailand comes up with new safety standards for adventure activities

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Faculty of Engineering at Kasetsart University have collaborated to create safety standards for land tourism and zip-line adventure activities.



Tourism and Sports deputy permanent secretary Taweesak Wanichcharoen said representatives of the two organizations held a meeting this month and have created tourist manuals to minimize accidents and build trust among tourists and tourism business operators.







He said improving standards would help enhance tourism growth in the country. It would first be implemented in six provinces: Chiang Mai, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Udon Thani, Chonburi and Bangkok.







Mr Taweesak said the new standards for tourism are expected to be implemented shortly after the country reopens. (NNT)













