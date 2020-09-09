Thailand to shift from exports, tourism to large-scale projects to boost economy

Thai Cabinet approved employment of 260,000 new graduates for 12 months and the Minister of Labour will hold a job expo to offer about one million job vacancies for the unemployed.







Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that the Cabinet gave the green light to hire new graduates including vocational certificate holders. The government will give subsidies to employers to pay for their salaries for one year.

Moreover, the Ministry of Labour will organize the job expo, where each ministry will recruit more staff, creating about one million jobs.







Gen. Prayut said the government highlighted economic restructuring to shift from exports and tourism to focus on large-scale projects to generate people’s income and to boost economy in the long term such as the Land Bridge project to develop the southern region and promote investment, similar to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The Cabinet also approved the Lanna gastronomy tourism to generate income of local operators and farmers with the budget of 48 million baht.

Under the campaign, local street food will be promoted in Chiang Mai as a pilot project before expanding to other provinces in the North. (TNA)





