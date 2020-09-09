Drunk monk kills elderly road worker in Roi Et hit-and-run

A drunk monk was arrested after killing a road worker in Roi Et.

Identified only as Ramrit, 39, the monk was captured minutes after the Sept. 8 accident on Roi Et-Phon Thong Road in Thawat Buri District when he crashed his Honda City into a utility pole. He tried to run from that wreck, but was restrained by witnesses.







82-year-old “Noi” was struck and killed while fellow construction worker, identified only as Oraphan, 36, was injured and treated at a local hospital.

The drunk monk, who was not carrying his Sangha identification, was defrocked and jailed on a host of charges.



