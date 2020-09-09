Korean found to be infected with Covid-19 after returning from Bangkok

A South Korean man tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 after returning from Bangkok, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the department, said the man aged 54 left Thailand for his homeland on a Korean Air flight on Sept 4. Then he went from Incheon airport to Songtan health center for a COVID-19 test and returned home.







On Sept 5 his test turned out to be positive and he was admitted to the Anseong Living Treatment Center.

Dr Suwannachai said the man had arrived in Thailand on March 16 and stayed in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok.

Relevant officials were gathering information on his whereabouts during his stay including his visits to the South Korean embassy, the Immigration Bureau and department stores and his use of public transport services, he said. (TNA)





