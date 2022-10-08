Thai PM meets families of mass shooting victims in Nong Bualamphu

The Prime Minister met with the families of victims of yesterday’s mass shooting in Nong Bualamphu province. The PM has pledged that the government will do its best to care for the families while granting them the first sets of financial aid.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha laid flowers in front of the daycare center where the attack took place, and later met with the families whose members were killed or injured. The Office of the Prime Minister has delivered financial aid to the affected families.







The Ministry of Labour has also granted financial support in addition to any social security entitlement.

The Prime Minister on this occasion extended his deepest condolences and support for the victims’ families while pledging that the government will take the best care of them.

He ordered all related government agencies to follow up on the livelihoods of the affected going forward.

The Prime Minister then chaired a task force meeting this evening at Nong Bua Lamphu Provincial Administrative Organization, and later met the injured victims at Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital. (NNT)



































































