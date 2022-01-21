Thailand to remove cannabis from narcotics list; allow growing at home

The narcotics control committee of the Public Health Ministry resolved to remove cannabis from the ministry’s narcotics list and will seek approval from the Narcotics Control Board on Jan 25.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn, deputy permanent secretary for health, and Dr Withit Saritdeechaikul, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration, said the committee decided to exclude cannabis and hemp from the list of category 5 narcotic substances of the Public Health Ministry.







Consequently, people can grow the plants at home and use all their parts freely except for their cultivation for extract with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of over 0.2% which must be approved first.

The draft ministerial announcement for the legalization of cannabis and hemp will be proposed to the Narcotics Control Board for approval on Jan 25. Then Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will sign his name to make the formal announcement.

Legalized cannabis and hemp must be grown in the country only. (TNA)




























