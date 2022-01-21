Chanettee wins National Qualifiers earns place at Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Bangkok – 20 January 2022 – Honda, in partnership with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and IMG, held the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 where Chanettee Wannasaen won for a second straight year with an outstanding performance on the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.







Chanettee shot a two-day seven-under-par 137 to earn a place among a world-class field at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 in March.

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer Noriyuki Takakura congratulated Chanettee on her victory and said the National Qualifiers were part of their commitment to help raise the local game to international standards, while giving young Thai women golfers the chance to improve and go “Beyond Greatness” aligned with the tournament’s theme for the year.



“The National Qualifiers has proven to be an effective platform to launch professional careers,” Takakura said. “It has also been widely accepted and has become a good vehicle to encourage the development and nurture the amateur ranks of up and coming Thai golfers.

“With the ever growing support of the Sports Authority of Thailand, IMG and the LPGA, Honda has been humbled to see local women’s golf grow in leaps and bounds. With this, all of us at Honda would like to congratulate Chanettee for putting on a brilliant showing to win the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers and justifiably earn a spot to compete on the world stage and alongside the game’s best players at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022.”

Chanettee closed with a four-under 69 to win by one stroke from Trichat Cheenglab. That followed up the four-under she carded in round one when she led the tournament by three shots.

Happy with her deserved win, Chanettee said, “It might have appeared to be a comfortable victory in the end, but there were a lot of nerves out there. I put in a lot of preparation for this tournament and I am very happy to have won. It’s a very proud moment for me to qualify for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 and it has been an amazing experience.







“I would like to thank Honda, the Sports Authority of Thailand and IMG for organizing this event and especially for giving golfers like myself this huge opportunity. I would also like to thank my father, my family and friends for their support in getting me here again today. Now I look forward to the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, where I will do my best and hopefully make them proud again.”

Trichat gave a decent account of herself in the second round with her 66, the low round of the tournament. She followed up her first day even-par 72 with her six-under for a 138 total and she will definitely have more opportunities to go one better.







There was a three-way tie for third place where Benyapa Niphatsophon, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Pavarisa Yoktuan all finished on 142. Benyapa shot a one-under in the last round to match her round one 71, while Natthakritta, still an amateur player, posted a two-under 70 and Pavarisa also had a 71.

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 held at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi Province from 18-20 January had a total of 62 women in the field. Chanettee, along with three other invited Thai players will participate in the US$1.6 million Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 at the same venue from 10-13 March, where Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn is the defending champion.

For the full scoreboard, please log onto: https://hondalpgathailand.com/national-qualifiers

Leading Final Scores

1 Chanettee Wannasaen -7 | 137

2 Trichat Cheenglab -6 | 138

T3 Benyapa Niphatsophon -2 | 142

T3 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (Am) -2 | 142

T3 Pavarisa Yoktuan -2 | 142

6 Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras -1 | 143

7 Parinda Phokan E | 144

8 Arpichaya Yubol +1 | 145

9 Jaravee Boonchant +2 | 146

10 Karisa Chul-ak-sorn (Am) +3 | 147

T11 Pattharat Rattanawan (Am) +4 | 148

T11 Chanoknan Angurasaranee +4 | 148

T11 Cholcheva Wongras (Am) +4 | 148

T11 Nicha Kanpai (Am) +4 | 148

T11 Pinyada Kuvanun (Am) +4 | 148





About Honda LPGA Thailand

The Honda LPGA Thailand is the flagship LPGA tournament that has been held in Pattaya, Thailand since 2006. The tournament is currently hosted annually at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya Chonburi Province which has since become known as the home of Honda LPGA Thailand. As the only LPGA sanctioned event in Thailand with a rich 15 year legacy, the tournament features 60 of the world’s best LPGA players and 10 invitees who compete for a prize purse of $1.6 million USD. Gaining recognition as a launching pad for young Thai players in golf and elevating Thailand’s status as a leading golf tourism destination, the tournament attained 1,843 global broadcast hours televised across 41 markets in over 100 countries for the 14th edition in 2021.



Honda LPGA Thailand is organised and promoted by IMG and proudly presented by Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. This world-class tournament is also supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), Tourism Authority of Thailand and sponsored by Bangkok Bank, Betagro Group, EVA Airways, Daikin, GS Battery and Trust Golf.

For more information and updates on the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, visit www.hondalpgathailand.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hondalpgathailand.



























