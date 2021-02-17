Thailand to remove barricades at toll booths to facilitate expressway traffic

BANGKOK – The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has a promotional campaign to attract motorists to use barricade-free toll booths.

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said EXAT planned to start using “free flow” toll booths at Chatuchot and Sukhaphiban 5/1-2 toll plazas in July and would thus encourage motorists who were using electronic toll collection service to have their license plate numbers registered with the new toll collection system.







Next month EXAT will add 500-baht credits to 1,000 Easy Pass accounts of lucky users who have their registered information updated to use the free flow system, Mr Surachet said. There are more than 2 million Easy Pass accounts.







The free flow project was aimed at removing barricades from toll booths to facilitate expressway traffic. It would also turn EXAT’s electronic toll collection from prepaid to postpaid one.

EXAT and the Highways Department would hire a contractor to collect tolls in the new system, Mr Surachet said. (TNA)











