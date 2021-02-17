Sri Panwa Hotel in Phuket as ‘Villa Quarantine’ for 70 Visitors from Indonesia

BANGKOK – Sri Panwa Phuket Hotel in Phuket province will provide 70 visitors with villa quarantine service, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said Sri Panwa would become a “villa quarantine” facility for the 70 visitors who would arrive from Indonesia.







The group of tourists had visited many countries and undergone swab tests for 5-6 times. They were well-to-do people and chartered planes for their trips. They would arrive in Phuket on Feb 21 and the management of the hotel already informed the Phuket communicable disease committee of the arrival, Dr Taweesilp said.





They would be in a state quarantine facility on the first five days after arrival and afterwards they would use facilities for their activities within the hotel.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as the CCSA director, had approved the villa quarantine system long ago but it had not been implemented. The quarantine system would likely receive warm welcome from foreigners and Thailand would be a major tourist destination, Dr Taweesilp said.







Thailand on Wednesday reported 175 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 24,961. There were no new deaths and the total faltalities stood at 82.

Out of all 175 new cases, 114 cases were detected by active testing in local communities, 54 cases found in surveillance and service system and seven quarantined arrivals. (TNA)

















