Thailand to receive China-made driverless electric train for Bangkok route in June

BANGKOK – The first rubber-tired, self-driving electric train is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on June 10 for the Gold Line monorail in Bangkok’s Thonburi.

The delivery of the train was postponed from April due to the Covid-19 situation.







Manit Techa-apichoke, President of the Krungthep Thanakom Co., Ltd. an enterprise under the supervision of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said about progress of the Gold Line project from BTS Krung Thonburi station to the Klong San District Office.



He said one China-made self-driving train with two carriages will be handed over first before the delivery of the remaining two trains. The test run will be conducted from June to September before opening of the service in late Oct this year.

Bombardier Innovia APM 300 is a new-generation automatic people mover (APM). The driverless rubber-tired APM reduces noise and vibration levels. It runs at a maximum speed of 80 km/h. with a total capacity of 137 passengers.





Construction of the depot and stabling yard and three stations – Krung Thonburi, Charoen Nakorn and Klong San is 88 per cent complete, Manit said.

The Gold Line project will promote tourism in Thon Buri with the new landmark of the elevated public park “Phra PokKlao Sky Park” to be launched in June.

The Gold Line will also connect to boat travelling in the Chao Phraya River. (TNA)











