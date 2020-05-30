Thailand 3rd phase of lockdown easing, curfew hours to begin Monday

BANGKOK – The Thai government’s COVID-19 task force has decided to begin the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown easing next Monday and shorten curfew by one hour.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday deliberated proposals by security and health agencies.







They agreed to allow more businesses to reopen and shorten the curfew by one hour to between 11 pm to 3 am.

Chairing the CCSA meeting, Prime Minister Prayut said that the state of emergency, effective since late March until the end of June, was still crucial for containing the outbreak. It might be lifted in the next phase of lockdown easing.

Thailand began the first phase of measure relaxations on May 3 allowing some small businesses to reopen. In the second phase from May 17, large businesses including shopping malls are reopened with limited operation hours.

Secretary General of the National Security Council General Somsak Rungsita announced after the CCSA meeting that in the third phase of lockdown easing, interprovincial travelling would be allowed.

More businesses including movie theatre, spa, salon and exhibitions under 20,000 square-meters can reopen, according to General Somsak.

Educational institutions could hold examinations or short training but full-fledged classes and course works will be resumed on July 1.





General Somsak said the CCSA still advised to maintain the “work from home” policy as it was an effective virus control measure.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration urged all business operators to follow a disease control and social distancing guideline, he said. (TNA)











