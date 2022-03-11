Thailand to ramp up medical R&D projects

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) and its affiliates have agreed to work together to promote local research and development (R&D) projects related to medical advancement.

The DIP recently signed an agreement with the Department of Medical Services and the National Science and Technology Development Agency. Under the cooperation, the agencies will provide assistance to those working on R&D projects involving innovation in wellness, healthcare, and medicines. They will guide researchers and developers on the protection of their intellectual properties (IPs) and how to legally benefit from them.



The move is projected to greatly boost the local medical and wellness industry’s potential, reduce reliance on imports, add economic value to Thailand, and keep the Kingdom on the right pathway to becoming an international medical hub.







To achieve the goals, the three agencies will work together to analyze the technology trends from existing IPs, providing clearer directions to future research. They will also streamline the IP registration process for medical innovations that greatly contribute to society.

Additionally, the three units will offer consultations on IPs along with domestic and international marketing techniques to interested developers and researchers. (NNT)

































