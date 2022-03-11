Thailand promotes ‘organic livestock farming method’ for a sustainable environment

Department of Livestock Development has played a vital role in the development of Thailand’s agricultural industry, priding itself on being a leading organization that helps promote Thai animal products in markets within the kingdom and around the world.

One of many policies the organization rigorously adheres to is the continuation of the so-called “organic livestock farming method” to ensure the sustainable production of livestock products through the effective utilization of soil, plants, and animals.



All organic livestock farming projects overseen by the department are carried out based on the physiological and behavioral needs of animals and without the use of chemicals deemed environmentally unsafe, such as synthetic hormones, or growth promoters.

Emphasis has also been placed on the implementation of additional measures to promote good health and prevent infectious diseases among farm animals.







With the public being more health-conscious than ever before, chemical-free products are likely to become the items of choice among consumers both domestically and internationally, creating a substantial amount of income for livestock businesses, the industry, and the country as a whole.

































