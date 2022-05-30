Thailand to raise diesel price by one baht per liter on May 31

The board of the Oil Fuel Fund Office resolved to raise the diesel price by one baht per liter from 32 baht to 33 baht per liter on May 31 as the state’s fund is 81 billion baht in the red.

Wisak Watanasap, director of the office, said the board made the decision in its weekly meeting to review the local diesel price as the global diesel price rose from about US$138 per barrel last week to US$149.49 per barrel.







On May 29, the Oil Fuel Fund was 81.40 billion baht in the red – 45.97 billion baht from its oil price subsidy and 35.43 billion baht from its cooking gas price subsidy. (TNA)

































