Pattaya Predator’s chicken kebabs are just out of this world

The Predator a.k.a. Thanapat Onlamai, 46, opened his chicken kebab shop on Soi Korpai 6, off Thepprasit Road where only the brave or curious dare enter to buy his extra-terrestrial delicacy.

The shop is run by the Predator himself and funny enough attracts a string of curious customers who buy his food and take selfies with the alien.







Thanapat said that he started to wear the Predator costume may years ago when he was working as a Grab delivery man, which at that time also elicited screams and chuckles from Grab Food customers when he showed up at their doors in a fear-inspiring “Predator” mask.

In those days Thanapat didn’t have enough money to purchase the full outfit, so he only bought the mask through Facebook and that was also on installments.





In the last couple of years, Thanapat saved enough money to buy the full outfit and has metamorphosized into the full-blown Predator in all its ugly glory.

At the same time, he opened his chicken kebab shop naming it Predator Cheese Kebab.

Thanapat thanks his ex-boss Pa Porn for teaching him how to make the kebabs using his secret recipe. “The sauce is just out of this world” the Predator boasts.



The Predator Kebab shop is located just 100 meters from Thepprasit Road and is open from 11 a.m. until midnight. The shop is easy to find. Just look for aromatic spinning kebabs, but also keep an eye out for an ugly looking alien lurking nearby.































