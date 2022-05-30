Thailand to lessen use of antigen tests as COVID-19 situation improves

The Ministry of Public Health will discuss lowering its COVID-19 alert to level 2 this week as new COVID-19 cases are falling.

Dr Chakkarat Pitayawonganon, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control, said that as local and international COVID-19 situations were improving, officials and academics would consider if the COVID-19 alert could be lowered from level 3 to level 2 nationwide or in some provinces.







If the alert level is relaxed, high alerts will remain only with elderly people, those with underlying illnesses, pregnant women, inadequately vaccinated people and those visiting poorly ventilated and crowded venues, he said.

Dr Chakkarat also said that from June 1 onwards antigen tests would be necessary only for symptomatic people and those who were close to elderly people, people with underlying illnesses, pregnant women and young children who had not been fully vaccinated. Employers would not have to conduct antigen tests on all workers.







However, owners of entertainment places that will reopen on June 1 must conduct antigen tests on their employees, have their workers be fully vaccinated and comply with COVID Free Setting measures, he said. (TNA)

































