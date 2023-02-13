Thailand to partner with France on transportation and space technology

Representatives from Thailand and France have discussed partnerships in transportation and space technology.

This week, the House of Representatives subcommittee on space economy and security invited Rémi Lambert, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of France in Bangkok, and other related agencies to discuss promotions for France-Thailand Year of Innovation 2023 (YOI 2023).







Rémi stated during the conference that France intends to develop a strategic partnership in transportation and space technologies with Thailand by 2024. He added that both sides will strengthen cooperation in these fields, including information sharing between public sectors and scholarships for Thai undergraduates studying astronomical technology, with the goal of improving both short- and long-term relationships.







Subcommittee Chairman Settapong Malisuwan expressed gratitude to the French embassy, saying its statement aligns with the Thai government’s policies. He also said the subcommittee has been collaborating with the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency to construct a space technology laboratory while working to advance the technology in Thailand.

The chairman further noted that the subcommittee will invite the French embassy for more discussions in the future. (NNT)



























