Thailand sending more medics to Turkey to help earthquake victims

More medics from Thailand are traveling to Turkey to help earthquake victims there. The Ministry of Public Health said it is ready to dispatch additional medical professionals to assist in life-saving operations, along with certain medical supplies requested by Turkish authorities.







Three medical professionals in Thailand have already arrived in Turkey as part of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team that departed Bangkok on Thursday (9 Feb).

Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, said the new Thai medical team will be assisting operations based on evaluations by the USAR team, with the entire operation expected to last one to two weeks.







The team will be composed of emergency medicine doctors, internal medicine doctors and surgeons, with Dr Narong assuring the team is ready to travel to Turkey upon receiving instructions from the USAR team.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense is sending 20 military doctors to Turkey, while the Ministry of Public Health will send medical supplies as requested by Turkish officials. (NNT)



























