Thailand to mull suspension of visa on arrival for Chinese nationals

BANGKOK – The committee in charge of preventing emerging diseases will meet on Friday to roll out various measures in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, said Public Health minister, Anuthin Charnvirakul.





One of the measures to be proposed is suspension of visa on arrival for Chinese nationals, which is in line with Chinese authorities’ ban on outbound group tour, he said.

The minister assured that the government gave priority to health and safety of the Thai people.

He confirmed that the number of new coronavirus cases, found in Thailand remained at 14. Six persons were discharged from hospital.

All are linked to infections in Wuhan. So far, no Thai nationals in Wuhan are infected with the new coronavirus.

When coronavirus patients were detected in Thailand, they were placed under medical surveillance and their relatives were also tested for the same virus to prevent the spread of the disease here.

From Jan 3-29, there were 202 suspected novel coronavirus cases in total. Out of this number, 135 people remain in hospital and the rest 67 cases were released from hospital. Most of the patients had seasonal flu.

Yesterday alone, there were 44 new cases of novel coronavirus, now under investigation. The new suspected cases include two taxi drivers, who picked up Chinese tourists two days ago.