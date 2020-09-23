Thailand to launch ‘Wellness Quarantine’ for Special Tourist Visa (STV) travelers

Thailand is considering a wellness quarantine initiative to allow travelers to stay at Thai spa services under the Alternative State Quarantine Program.







Health officials inspected and surveyed spa services in order to finalize their proposal to be submitted to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

If approved, spa services in the southern province of Krabi could go ahead in the first phase of the initiative, according to officials.

The government has just approved Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme allowing foreigners to obtain 90-day visa that is extendable up to 270 days with the main condition that the visitors agree to a 14-day quarantine at hospital or alternative facilities.

In addition to five-star hotel and premium wellness centers, certified small-scale spas will offer alternative services for foreign medical tourists. (TNA)







