The Cabinet on Tuesday approved another two long holidays in November and December to allow people to travel and boost local economies, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha.







It announced Nov19, 20 as public holiday, making another four-day holiday, including Saturday and Sunday.

The Cabinet also changed the Dec 7 compensatory holiday to Dec 11, creating another four-day holiday from Dec 10-13. (TNA)