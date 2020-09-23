Thailand controls entry of Covid-infected foreigners in Immigration Act

The cabinet approved in principle to ban people carrying the coronavirus disease 2019 from entering the country.





Deputy Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul said the cabinet approved in principle a ministerial regulation to add COVID-19 in the control diseases list of the Immigration Act. The move would ban the foreigners who suffered COVID-19 from entering or residing in the country in order to effectively control the disease.









The Ministry of Interior which proposed the new regulation told the cabinet that Thailand had to seriously screen arrivals because the disease was spreading worldwide and many countries were easing their disease control measures.

Besides, the cabinet approved a budget of 204 million baht that the Ministry of Public Health requested to contain the second wave of COVID-19 that may happen in the country.

The ministry reported that it would spend the budget to control the disease among Thai people and foreigners who would be arriving in the country and to protect medical personnel from the disease, Ms Traisulee said. (TNA)







