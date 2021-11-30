Thailand to launch ‘Udon Plus Model’ and international logistics hub

According to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit Udon Thani province on Wednesday to attend a meeting with representatives of the public and private sectors and to inaugurate ‘Udon Plus Model’.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit Wat Kesorn Seelakhun in Muang district on Wednesday to pay homage to Phra Rachvachirathamacharn and follow up on the construction of a museum to house the ashes of Luang Ta Maha Bua.



After that, the prime minister will meet with Governor Sayam Sirimongkol, local officials, and private and public sector representatives to discuss the province’s development plan. The plan is to establish a comprehensive network of logistics and transport systems linking Thailand, China (specifically Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region), Laos, and Vietnam.







In the afternoon, the prime minister and other officials will visit Wat Kham Chanot, a very popular temple in Ban Dung district, one of the six districts to be open to tourists under the Udon Plus model. (NNT)

































