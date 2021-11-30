Thailand traces 11 tons of ‘Ice’ sent to Australia from Golden Triangle

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board teams up with international organizations to block the supply of pseudoephedrine, a narcotic precursor, to the Golden Triangle which has sent 11 tons of crystal methamphetamine, aka “ice”, to Australia.

On Tuesday, ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon held a press conference on international cooperation to suppress narcotics together with Jeremy Douglas, representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Simon Lalic, senior officer of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), and a representative of the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States.







Mr. Douglas said the Golden Triangle in the Shan state of Myanmar was a major drug production base in the region and its drugs were smuggled through Thailand into other countries. Crystal meth was its top product, followed by heroin, he said.

Mr. Lalic said as many as 11 tons of crystal meth from the Golden Triangle had reached Australia where “ice” was priced at 80,000-250,000 Australian dollars per kilogram. The price rose because of difficult transport during the COVID-19 crisis, he said.



Mr. Wichai said ONCB cooperated with AFP and consequently AFP arrested an Australian drug kingpin who was among 14 key drug suspects of Australia and had smuggled narcotics from Thailand and Mexico into Australia. (TNA)

































