Thailand to launch Nok Krasip AI assistant for small businesses

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is set to launch “Nok Krasip,” an AI-powered assistant integrated into the Thung Ngern application to help small businesses and community merchants manage their operations more effectively. Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwattana said the technology supports the government’s efforts to elevate small businesses through digital technology and artificial intelligence. The AI assistant supports merchants in the “Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40” program by providing easy access to business information and management tools. “Nok Krasip” is an AI chatbot that answers questions about the Thais Help Thais Plus program and features in the Thung Ngern application. Merchants can type questions or select preset options to quickly get information and navigate government digital services more efficiently.







​The platform offers real-time business analytics to help merchants reduce costs, increase revenue, and improve decision-making. Key features include automatic sales analysis that summarizes daily sales performance, transaction volumes, and peak business hours to support inventory and staffing planning. The system provides daily market price information for key ingredients, including pork, chicken, and other meats, using data from the Department of Internal Trade. Merchants can also use the tool to estimate profit margins and analyze operating costs by comparing input costs with selling prices. The AI assistant will be available on Thung Ngern version 5.50.0 and above and can be accessed by all registered merchants upon login. The government said the initiative aims to help small businesses use data-driven insights to improve competitiveness, reduce costs, and thrive in the digital economy. (NNT)

















































