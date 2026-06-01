Ekniti visits Thonburi Market to review Thais Help Thais Plus program

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas visited Thonburi Market to monitor the first day of the Thais Help Thais Plus program and assess its impact on consumers and merchants. The Deputy Prime Minister made his first purchase under the program by buying a peeled coconut ​during the visit.







​Ekniti said the program helps reduce the cost of living, with the government covering 60 percent of eligible purchases and consumers paying 40 percent. The initiative benefits more than 26 million people nationwide and aims to ease economic pressures on households. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the system is easy for consumers and convenient for merchants. The Deputy Prime Minister also encouraged merchants to use “Nok Krasip,” the AI assistant available through the Thung Ngern application. The AI tool helps merchants analyze sales data and business performance, enabling better decisions and improved sales planning for future operations. (NNT)

















































