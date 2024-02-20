Four new expressway projects set to enhance connectivity and foster economic development

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is preparing to introduce four new expressway projects, collectively valued at approximately 120 billion baht, to drive economic growth and create job opportunities. EXAT Governor Surachet Laophulsuk recently announced plans to present these proposals to the cabinet shortly, with construction bidding to commence upon approval.







According to Surachet, the projects are seen as strategic investments for enhancing connectivity and fostering economic development. The lineup includes a 16.2km extension of the Chalongrach expressway between Chatuchot and Lam Luk Ka, with a budget of 19 billion baht; a 17km double-deck expressway linking Ngam Wong Wan with Phaya Thai and Rama IX, estimated at 34 billion baht; an 11.3km extension of the northern expressway connecting Prasert-Manukitch road with the Bangkok Eastern Outer Ring Road, budgeted at 16.96 billion baht; and a two-phase development of a Phuket expressway, with the first phase stretching 3.98km from Kathu to Patong costing 14.67 billion baht, and the second phase covering 30.62km from Muang Mai to Koh Kaew to Kathu, anticipated to cost 42.63 billion baht.







Surachet said the first project set for bidding is the Chatuchot-Lam Luk Ka extension on the Chalongrach expressway. EXAT is finalizing the terms of reference (TOR) for the bidding process, with construction expected to start later this year and conclude in 2027. He stated that funding discussions for the 19-billion-baht project with the Finance Ministry have reportedly encountered no hurdles, thanks to EXAT’s consistent positive performance. (NNT)































