Thailand to launch 4th phase of co-payment subsidy scheme in mid-February

The government will launch the fourth phase of the co-payment subsidy campaign in mid-February to help reduce the cost of living amid the spread of the new Omicron variant and rising prices.

Government spokesperson ThanakornWangboonkongchana disclosed that the government’s fourth phase of the co-payment subsidy or “Khon La Khrueng” campaign will open for registrations on February 14. The official launch date is expected to be February 21, 2022.







According to the spokesperson, the Ministry of Finance had intended to start the fourth phase in March or April. However, he said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed the ministry to start the campaign sooner in order to alleviate people’s hardships while promoting domestic consumption and economic growth.



The government will subsidize 50% of food, drink, and general items under the co-payment scheme, with a daily limit of 150 baht per person. Users of the Pao Tang application, new registrants, state welfare cardholders and those in need of special assistance will be covered in the fourth phase of the co-payment scheme.

The new phase of the subsidy campaign was approved by the Cabinet on December 21 of last year, with the 3rd phase expiring on December 31.(NNT)



























