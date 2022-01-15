Thai herbal drugs tested for COVID-19 control

The Department of Medical Sciences has found Thai herbal fever medications can contain COVID-19 in test tubes.

DrSupakitSirilak, director-general of the department, said it studied the property of “Ha Rak” and “PrasaProhYai” herbal medications in containing the Delta variant of COVID-19.







The department initially found that water-based Ha Rak extract could control 96.23% of Delta at the concentration of 10 milligrams per milliliter. Water-based PrasaProhYai extract could control 76.56% of Delta at the concentration of 10mg/ml and PrasaProhYai extracted with 50% alcohol solution could stop 88.70% of Delta at the concentration of 2.5mg/ml.



Ha Rak and PrasaProhYai are in the Public Health Ministry’s list of herbal medicine for fever treatment. Their application for COVID-19 treatment should wait for officials concerned to conclude the study first, DrSupakit said.

The department would speed up the study which covered pre-infection antibody stimulation, infection prevention and the safe use of the medicine, he said. (TNA)



























