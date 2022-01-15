Thai Commerce Ministry to propose 1.4 billion baht plan to reduce cost of living

A 1.4 billion baht proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration by the Ministry of Commerce to reduce the cost of living for people in Thailand amid rising prices in essential products.

According to Commerce Minister JurinLaksanawisit, the ministry plans to propose a 1.4 billion baht allocation during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting to fund programs and new measures to help people reduce their cost of living for three months. He stated Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed interest in the proposal and asked for additional details.







He added that distribution stations will hold discount campaigns nationwide, with essential products such as chicken, pork, eggs and other necessities to be offered at communal courtyards, mobile grocery, fresh markets, department stores, convenience stores and gas stations. The ministry is also going to expand Blue Flag low-cost programs to reach out to communities nationwide with essential goods and products.



The ministry plans to facilitate product distribution by utilizing its mobile commercial vehicle program offering consumers discounts. Officials are meanwhile keeping a close watch on the market and will take legal action against profiteering and hoarding by traders.







Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said the ministry will negotiate with manufacturers and traders in order to maintain product pricing. He also said officials are working on postponing measures to boost product prices in order to alleviate the burden on consumers. Additionally, the ministry intends to impose temporary price controls on products through the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services if they are judged to be unusually high. (NNT)



























