Thailand to introduce measures for SMEs to retain employees

The Thai government is to roll out more assistance measures to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) retain workers and create new jobs, with a budget of 46.9 billion baht to be allocated.







According to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, speaking for the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), the measures aim to help SMEs that have 200 or fewer employees retain 95% of their workers, and encourage entrepreneurs to increase new hires.



Meanwhile, Secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Danucha Pichayanan, said the new support measures will see the government hand out 3,000 baht a month to each worker from November 2021 to January 2022.







The measure will cover 480,122 SMEs, which are expected to help retain employees and create new jobs for a total of 5.04 million workers.

Employers and employees are required to register for the Social Security Fund and make contributions under Section 33 of the Social Security Act from this month.

Employers are also required to retain 95% of their employees while participating in the support scheme.

Mr. Danucha said employers must register for the scheme from Oct 20 to Nov 20, while the government intends to make the first payments in November after the NESDC approves its budget, which will be funded by the second 500-billion-baht emergency loan decree. (NNT)



























