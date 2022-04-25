Thailand now stands as 7th world’s top fresh mangoes exporter

Thailand now ranks the second top exporter of fresh mangoes in ASEAN and 7th in the world.

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiation (DTN), said that in 2021 Thailand’s exports reached 95 million US dollars, an increase of 52% from the previous year.



She pointed out that 98% of that figure were exports to 18 Free Trade Agreement partner nations, notably ASEAN member states, China, Japan and South Korea, to name a few.

Thailand already exported about 11 million dollars worth of goods over the period of the first 2 months of this year, an increase of 13% from the same period year-on-year, with Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Myanmar, and Vietnam being the top trading countries.







The director-general indicated that mangoes have become the most valuable exports in several FTA trading partners such as South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China. The most popular strains of mangoes include, barracuda, Mahachanok, Khiew Sawoey, Chok Anan. She opined that now is the time to expand the product to other markets.

The DTN chief also said that the popularity of Thai processed fruits are also on the rise. (NNT)

































