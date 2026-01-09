Unseasonal chill hits Pattaya as strong cold air mass sweeps in

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas are experiencing noticeably cooler and windier conditions as a strong cold air mass from China spreads across upper Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Friday.

The powerful high-pressure system has lowered temperatures across the eastern region, including Chonburi and Pattaya, with cool to cold weather accompanied by strong northeast winds. Minimum temperatures in Pattaya are forecast at around 18–20 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs are expected to reach 28–32 degrees.







The TMD warned residents to take care of their health as temperatures drop, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours. Authorities also urged caution against fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.

At sea, conditions in the eastern Gulf of Thailand remain rough. Waves are forecast at 1–2 meters, rising to around 2 meters offshore, and higher during thunderstorms. Small boats are advised to exercise caution, while operators of smaller vessels should closely monitor weather advisories before heading out. Beachgoers are also advised to be cautious of stronger waves and currents.



Despite the cold surge, air quality in Pattaya and eastern Thailand remains within acceptable levels, with low to moderate dust accumulation and a tendency to improve due to good ventilation from stronger winds.

The cold conditions are expected to persist over the coming days, with temperatures gradually stabilizing as the high-pressure system weakens. Residents and visitors in Pattaya are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and marine warnings, especially those planning seaside activities.



































