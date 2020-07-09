Thailand to host MotoGP for 5 more years to boost tourism

The cabinet on Wednesday resolved Thailand will host the premier motorcycle racing championship MotoGP for five more years from next year to 2025 to stimulate its tourism and economy.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the resolution responded to the proposal from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.







The extension of the racing organization would boost national image and income, he said.

“During the racing organization that will last 3-4 days, there will be employment and tourism income and local economy will be stimulated,” Mr Anutin said.

However, he said he did not know when the racing would resume amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Thailand’s MotoGP, the second of the 2020 calendar, was postponed indefinitely from March 20-22 due to the pandemic. (TNA)











