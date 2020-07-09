Thai Cabinet endorses same-sex marriage bill

The Thai Cabinet has endorsed a bill allowing same-sex marriage registration and a law amendment to protect their legal rights.







After the endorsement by Cabinet ministers on Wednesday, the bill and the amendment will be sent to Parliament for voting.

Government’s deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the Civil Partnership Bill and the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code would ensure fairness for people of all gender orientations.

Marriage registration will be made available for same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. At least one of any couples must be Thai citizen.

Ratchada said the Civil Partnership Bill was a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders.

Spouses of civil partners will have the same legal rights as married couples. They also can adopt a child and have inheritance rights. (TNA)











