Thailand to host 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in September

To promote Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) will organize the 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in September.

Thailand’s Gems and Jewelry Fair is an event that brings together entrepreneurs and individuals in the gems and jewelry sector from Thailand and around the world to interact and grow business prospects, including jewelry trend updating.







The upcoming fair is the first full-scale physical event after a nearly two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Phusit RatanakulSereroengrit, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), said Thailand’s gem and jewelry industry ranks among the top ten Thai exports.







The DITP director-general believes this exhibition will help Thai gems and jewelry exports and secure Thailand’s position as a global gem and jewelry trade hub.

The 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will be held at Impact Muang Thong Thani from September 7-11. The event will include jewelry designer exhibitions, an expert discussion panel and jewelry-making demonstrations by craftsmen.(NNT)

































