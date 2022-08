Pattaya’s Hollywood nightclub will reopen Aug. 27 after being closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Managing Director Damrongkiat Pinitkarn said Hollywood has been closed since 2020 but now, with the resurgence in tourists in town, will reopen with all-new fire-protection systems.

New equipment was installed and staff fully trained on how to fight fires with extinguishers and evacuate guests through eight fire exits.