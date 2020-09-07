Phuket Island reopening to foreign tourists plan underway

The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, has traveled to Phuket to seek views and suggestions from local residents concerning plans to reopen the province to foreign tourists. Their input will be submitted to Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, for consideration. In an effort to restore the confidence of tourists, the government is organizing a trip to Phuket for a group of foreigners who work or study in Thailand, as well as expatriates, and diplomats.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr. Phipat visited the Patong subdistrict in Kathu district, Phuket province, to meet local entrepreneurs and residents. He listened to their difficulties during the COVID-19 outbreak, and explained measures to be taken in Phuket, which is designated a pilot province to welcome foreign tourists.

After meeting Phuket residents, the Tourism and Sports Minister said they wanted a public hearing to take place because a number of people disagreed with the plan to reopen the province to foreign tourists. The Ministry of the Interior will take over this responsibility.

The reopening plan is set to start in October. Although the government has introduced all necessary protocols, as recommended by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the welcoming of foreign tourists will still depend on the readiness of many sectors, such as tourism venues.

Loading…

Meanwhile, the government is also organizing trips to Phuket and other provinces for expats and diplomats. Recently, the government arranged a tour for this group to visit Khung Bang Kachao in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province. The trip was well-received. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports set up a working body to coordinate with all expat groups and outbound tour agencies, urging them to organize trips inside the country instead. They will create tour packages for tourists who wish to travel from Bangkok to Phuket and other provinces. (NNT)











