Thailand to expect early rainy season by a level of above 30-year average

According to Thaweesak Thanadechopol, deputy director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, Thailand’s irrigation officials have been told to brace for possible flooding, as the rainy season is expected to arrive sooner than normal this year, possibly in early May, and more rain than the 30-year average is predicted.







The country’s four main reservoirs, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Khwae Noi Bamrung Daen and Pasak Jolasid, stored a combined total of 9,417 billion cubic metres of water at the end of the last rainy season, of which 82% has been used.



If the water management plans for 2020 and 2021 have gone according to plan, there will be sufficient water for consumption until the end of April, before the start of rainy season early May.













