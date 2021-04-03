Royal Cliff deVine Club takes diners on an Italian gourmet adventure

Royal Cliff deVine Club diners were taken on an Italian gourmet adventure on March 12. Titled “A Gourmet Adventure of Italian Wineries,” the event offered deVine Wine Club members the opportunity to experience wines from various regions of Italy.



The evening began at 6.30 p.m. with a cocktail reception at The Bar at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel with a Prosecco 18K, Pure gold Sparkling Sensi, Veneto 2018, a sublime sparkling wine, amazingly fruity, pleasantly-refreshing and superbly lively on the palate.







Thibault Sellier, Resident Manager of the Royal Wing Suites and Spa, opened the evening in the Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar by addressing the “fellow wine enthusiasts” and welcoming them. He then introduced the evening’s guest speaker and guide, Sunthorn Lapmul, Marketing Director of Wine Dee Dee, Co., Ltd.





The evening’s first course was a Prawn & Cucumber Cannelloni taken with a Sauvignon Venezia Guilia Pierpaolo Pecorari, Fruili 2017.

The next white was a Sicilian Piano Dei Daini Etna Bianco DOC Tenuta Bosco 2017, enjoyed by everyone. An excellent wine teamed with the Ravioli Al Uovo.

The following course was interesting, being the Pan-Seared Snapper Filet. The first of the reds came with this, a very nicely rounded Piano Dei Daini Etna Rosso DOC Tenuta Bosco, Sicily 2016, which was, however, overshadowed by the following Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico Villa Cornaro, Tuscany 2016 that accompanied a Slow-Cooked Lamb Shoulder Stew, but always remember that wine appreciation is a personal characteristic.

The dessert course was another of those fabulous artistic creations, the Honey Semifreddo, which must have taken ages to complete, and then watch it smashed to pieces and eaten! A Bizarro Manzoni Moscato Spumante Rosé, NV finished off the night.

Thanks were recorded to the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, led by MD Panga Vathanakul, GM Prem Calais, Sunthorn Lapmul, Marketing Director of Wine Dee Vithanage, Co., Ltd. and our highest compliments to Chef Nick Vonk for excellence in the kitchen.







This had been another excellent wine dinner organized by the deVine Wine Club, with almost all attendees remarking upon the value for money, as well as being presented with some different wines and wine styles along with a very enjoyable selection of gourmet dishes.

The Royal Cliff Wine Club was launched on 28th April 2001 to show the resort’s enthusiasm for promoting wines and hosting wine-related events. It has enjoyed tremendous success from its very first function, and 20 years later is known simply as the deVine Wine Club.







To back up its position as Thailand’s premier wine club, the Royal Cliff cellar has more than 36,000 carefully selected bottles in its inventory, including over 1,000 of the world’s best new and old world wine labels and 15 varieties of the resort’s own label selection. The wines in this selection hail from some of the world’s best wine producing regions and are exclusively made and bottled for the Royal Cliff Hotels Group.







In addition, in 2020, the resort was bestowed five “Best of Awards of Excellence 2020” from the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine, making it the first hotel resort in the world to be honoured in this way.

To join the deVine Wine Club, contact: [email protected].

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group, 353 Pratamnak Road, Pattaya, Tel 038 250 421, fax 038 250 511, www.royalcliff.com, secure parking in the hotel grounds.







(Photos) deVine Wine Club members and guests meet and greet each other while enjoying a glass of Prosecco 18K and Deluxe Canapés.











