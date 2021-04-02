No foolin’, Jomtien 2nd Road reopens on time as promised

As promised, work to lay new drainage pipes under Jomtien Second Road between Rompho Market and the Dongtan Curve was completed by April – the first of April to be specific.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad vowed on March 9 that the long-running, 280-million-baht project that has been the object of much griping and scorn would finish by the end of this month. The joke turned out to be on critics when contractors reopened the full stretch of road on April Fool’s Day.







The project was designed to improve and expand drainage pipes to be wider and to increase channels to drain water into the sea, and improve the original drainage pipes to be able to adequately support the water.

The operations were divided into two phases between Rompho Market and the Mutchanu (Hanuman) Curve by laying HDPE drainage pipes with a 1.6 meter diameter and manholes before building a reinforced concrete road, and from the Mutchanu (Hanuman) Curve to the Dongtan Curve with the same size pipe.

Road repainting will be done in the coming days.















