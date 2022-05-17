Thailand to establish ‘vertical industrial areas’ to support modern investments and startups

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has been tasked with establishing “vertical industrial areas” to support modern investments and startups.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit instructed IEAT Governor Veeris Ammarapala to harness innovative aspirations and creative approaches to promote development while providing customer services in industrial estates. The move is expected to pave the way for the development of vertical industrial areas, which will provide another option for new entrepreneurs.



These industrial zones cater to businesses that prioritize convenience in transportation, require less land area and mainly leverage advanced technology. These include new S-Curve industries such as robotics, aviation, logistics, biofuels, biochemicals, digital development and medical services.







The minister added that IEAT should prepare to produce relevant personnel while encouraging the use and development of innovations as a part of its organizational strategy. These can then be developed into consumer products further down the line. (NNT)

































