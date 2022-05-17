Thai businesses in Saudi Arabia on official trade mission

Saudi Arabia is currently hosting a group of Thai business leaders participating in an official trade mission.

For the first time in more than three decades, a Thai trade mission led by Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai is visiting Riyadh, Al-’Ula, and Jeddah in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia from May 15th to 18th. The purpose of the trip is to begin the process of rebuilding commercial and investment ties.



More than thirty executives from prominent Thai companies in the agricultural, food, energy, chemical, automotive, aerospace, technology, digital, gems and jewelry, tourist and service, healthcare, consumer item, and construction industries are participating in the mission.







The trip comes following a visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha to Saudi Arabia in January of this year. That visit led to an agreement between Thailand and Saudi Arabia to fully restore diplomatic relations after ties were suspended for over 30 years. The Saudi-Thai Investment Forum was organized by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Saudi Ministry of Investment. Its purpose was to provide a platform for the private sectors of both nations to work towards developing trade and investment partnerships.

Don also highlighted the Thai government's roadmap for restoring ties between the two kingdoms. (NNT)


































