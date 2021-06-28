Thailand to develop own vaccine against lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle

Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry is working with Chulalongkorn University to develop Thailand’s first ever vaccine against lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said LSD, which is a disease caused by a capripox virus affecting cattle and buffalo, has struck cattle farms in several provinces. It is currently being tackled using imported vaccines.







He said the LSD vaccine will be developed for mass production in the country and for export, with a plant-based protein technology. A memorandum of understanding will be signed in the coming week.

Chulalongkorn University president Prof Bundhit Eua-arporn said the LSD vaccine development will be the first in a series of projects that will be rolled out by the ministry, in cooperation with Chulalongkorn. The university also agreed to allow its Siamsquare Innovation District to be used by the ministry to showcase projects being undertaken by its Agritech and Innovation Centre. (NNT)





















