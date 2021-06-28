Thai employers abandon infected migrants workers in Bangkok and nearby provinces

The Thai Public Health Ministry’s Pre-Admission Center has announced that it is temporarily closed to migrant workers, as many infected with COVID-19 were being abandoned at the center.

Department of Medical Services (DMS) Director-General Dr Somsak Akkasilp said some employers have abandoned infected workers at the center, without advance notice, leading to problems with bed management and possible unexpected virus transmission.







He said the center has had to temporarily stop the admission of infected migrants at hospitals and field hospitals in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. The center was designed to screen infected people, prior to sending them for treatment.

Dr Somsak insists, however, that the department is not biased against migrant workers, saying hospitalization is available to every nationality but, currently, there are too many COVID-19 patients waiting in the queues.























