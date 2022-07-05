Thailand to destroy 40 tons of seized narcotics

About 40 tons of narcotics will be incinerated at the Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province on July 5 and 6.

Officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and partners checked over 40 tons of narcotics worth 34.69 billion baht at the FDA before its incineration at Akkhie Prakarn PCL in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate on July 5 and 6.







The narcotics had been seized in relation to 185 criminal cases. The incineration will be fueled by natural gas and the narcotics will be destroyed at a temperature of over 1,200 degrees Celsius. The process will be subject to an advanced pollution control system to protect the environment.





The biggest portion of the narcotics is 23,365 kilograms of methamphetamine, followed by 14,482 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 738 kilograms of heroin, 29 kilograms of opium and four kilograms of ecstasy. The incineration will also include 2,086 kilograms of psychotropic substances. (TNA)

































