Bangkok to remove 800-kilometer unused telecom cables by this year

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), National Telecom (NT) and the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) plan to eradicate unused telecommunications cables with a combined length of 800 kilometers in 16 districts of the capital this year.







Authorities concerned including Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and executives of NT and the NBTC office discussed the matter at NT Tower in Bang Rak district on Monday. They also planned to move overhead cables underground.



After the meeting, Bangkok governor Chadchart said the task would be carried out in two phases. The first one will be the elimination of unused overhead cables. There is an old project to get rid of about 800 kilometers of unused cables within this year but as of this month only 20 kilometers of them were removed.

The second phase will be a 19-billion-baht project to move active telecommunication cables underground. The NBTC office offered to pay 10 billion baht for the task.

Mr Chadchart said that authorities concerned prohibited the installation of unlicensed telecommunications cables and the BMA, internet service providers, the NBTC office and organizations concerned would form a working group to implement the underground cable project and raise funds for the task as soon as possible. (TNA)

































