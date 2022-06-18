Thailand to declare schools cannabis-free zones

In response to the recent decriminalization of cannabis, the Ministry of Education has said it intends to issue a directive prohibiting its use in many schools across the country.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong expressed concern over the impact of cannabis use on students during a recent meeting, stating that every school affiliated with the ministry will be declared a cannabis-free zone and that the ministry must ensure that both teachers and students are aware of the pros and cons of cannabis use.







According to Trinuch, officials from the health department and related agencies will soon meet to discuss the potential side effects of using cannabis as an ingredient in foods and beverages including cookies, bread, and juice.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) said it will also instruct offices in educational service areas to restrict the use of cannabis in schools and certify its use as a food and beverage ingredient. The move is supported by Chadchart Sittipunt, the governor of Bangkok, who stated that schools affiliated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have a duty to equip students with a more comprehensive understanding of cannabis.





As the Cannabis and Hemp Bill has not yet been enacted into law, Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit stated that additional regulations will likely be enacted to ensure the appropriate use of cannabis-related products in the country. Now that the plant has been delisted from the narcotics list, parts of it can be used for medicinal purposes. He did, however, warn that people should be wary of the potential risk to their mental health from excessive use.



Any extract containing more than 0.2 percent of the plant’s psychoactive compound, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is still classified as illegal. (NNT)

































